Borrell to Moderate Super Panel at Forecast

Respected ad trend expert Gordon Borrell, CEO of Borrell Associates, joins Forecast 2023 for an exclusive conversation with four of the top radio and television executives on November 16. Our esteemed group of panelists includes Greg Ashlock, CEO, Multi-Platform Group, iHeartMedia; Caroline Beasley, CEO, Beasley Media Group; Deb McDermott, CEO, Standard Media Group, LLC; and Jordan Wertlieb, President, Hearst Television.

As founder of Borrell Associates, Gordon Borrell has become one of media’s leading analysts. His invaluable insights on the broadcast industry will bring a spirited discussion amongst the panelists.

Our panelists will discuss their perspectives, projections, and visions of the state of the broadcast industry and what the future holds. With over 100 years of experience between them, you won’t want to miss this conversation. This limited seating event will be held on November 16 at the Harvard Club in New York City. Early registration ends on October 28.

Meet Our Panelists

As CEO of iHeartMedia Multi-Platform Group, Greg Ashlock oversees the iHeartMedia portfolio of national and local assets including programming, sales, marketing, HR, and engineering/IT across 160 markets. He is a member of the Boards of BMI and the Los Angeles Sports and Entertainment Commission.

Caroline Beasley, CEO of Beasley Broadcast Group, has served as a director of Beasley Broadcast Group since 1983. She currently serves as the Chair of the BMI Board of Directors and is a member of the FCC Diversity and Inclusion Committee.

Standard Media Group CEO Deb McDermott’s career has spanned over 20 years leading broadcast groups, including stints a COO of Media General and CEO/President of Young Broadcasting. She is the Chair of the Board of Directors and Chair of the Compensation Committee of MediaCo Holding Inc. and will assume the duties of CEO at the conclusion of the TEGNA acquisition by Standard General.

Rounding out our industry-respected group is Jordan Wertlieb, President of Hearst Television. Wertlieb oversees Hearst’s TV stations, digital properties, and two radio stations in 26 U.S. markets. He is immediate past Chairman of the NAB Joint Board and previously chaired its Television Board. He is also a member of the A+E Networks board and serves as vice chair of the board for the Broadcasters Foundation of America.

Resgister today to join the best and brightest talent in broadcasting and advertising to forecast the coming year along with trends and momentums that will affect ratings and revenue in the coming year. This limited seating event will be held on November 16 at the Harvard Club in New York City. Early registration ends on October 28.

Presented by Radio Ink and Radio + Television Business Report , this prestigious summit covers a wide range of topics from Washington to Wall Street, automobiles to mobile devices, and focuses on what’s ahead in the broadcast community’s future and how to prepare for its opportunities and challenges. Register today for Forecast 2023 and be part of the discussions and debates about what’s ahead for radio and television