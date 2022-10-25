WGN To Air Six Hour Halloween Special

WGN Radio will air “WGN Radio Theatre Spook-tacular with Carl Amari” on Monday from 7pm to 1am. Here are the shows the station will feature…

The six-hour special will feature classic Halloween shows including “My Favorite Husband” starring Lucille Ball, “The Whistler”, “Our Miss Brooks” starring Eve Arden, “Suspense” starring Ronald Colman and more.

Host Carl Amari has spent decades licensing and preserving original radio broadcasts and is the curator of the Classic Radio Club and board member of the Museum of Broadcast Communications in Chicago.

Amari also hosts WGN Radio Theatre featuring two classic radio shows Sunday nights, 7pm to 9pm, on WGN Radio.