Beasley To Honor Veterans

Beasley Media Group is partnering with Wreaths Across America as part of the company’s 4th quarter Community of Caring initiative. The national non-profit organization is dedicated to “remembering our fallen U.S. veterans, honoring those who serve, and teaching the next generation the value of freedom.”

National Wreaths Across America Day will take place on Saturday, December 17th. Coordinated wreath-laying ceremonies will take place to honor our interred veterans at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 3,400 additional participating locations in all 50 U.S. states and abroad.

To support the organization, Beasley will be running a companywide public service campaign beginning on October 24th through the middle of December, which will include on-air public service spots and interviews as well as online digital content featured on stations’ websites and Quu digital in-car dashboard messaging that encourages listeners to support the Wreaths Across America event and the organization’s on-going programs throughout the year.

“Wreaths Across America is humbled by the support from Beasley Media Group and their donation of their Community of Caring initiative,” said Jeff Pierce, Director of Broadcast and Media Partnerships for Wreaths Across America. “The support from Beasley on all of their stations will go a long way to honor our veterans on national wreaths across America Day, December 17th, 2022.”