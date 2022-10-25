Community Broadcasters Raises $120K For CMN

The 3-day Radiothon hosted by the Community Broadcasters’ cluster in South Carolina raised over $120,000 to benefit McLeod Children’s Hospital and the Children’s Miracle Network. Community Broadcasters owns 16 stations in Florence, Sumter, and Orangeburg.

Wayne Mulling, Vice President, Community Broadcasters – “As Vice President of Community Broadcasters, I am thrilled that once again we have had the privilege of helping in this worthy endeavor of raising funds for McLeod Children’s Hospital thru Children’s Miracle Network. “Community” is not just part of our name. It’s what we are all about—all year long, and this year, we raised the highest amount ever raised during Radiothon, in over 20 years of CMN Radiothon benefiting McLeod Children’s Hospital – over $120,054 in three days, and that is both exciting, and inspirational, and I want to thank everyone who gave from their hearts, and all our local businesses who helped in sponsoring the event. I can’t wait till 2023 to see what new heights are achieved then!”