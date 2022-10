Airing 50,812 ads on radio stations across the country, Progressive Insurance was radio’s number one advertiser last week, up from the 88th spot the week before. Swiffer, radio’s top advertiser last week, fell to 4th with 38,370 spots.

Indeed aired the second mot radio ads last week (47,859), followed by ZipRecruiter (42,227), Swiffer (38,370) and the Center for Disease Control (33,742).