Libsyn Closes Deal

Liberated Syndication has acquired German podcast company Julep Media. Julep Media is Germany’s largest independent platform for podcast advertising.

“Julep provides Libsyn with the immediate scale to become a leading force in podcast monetization in both Germany and the broader European market,” said Brad Tirpak, Libsyn CEO. “Now that the acquisition had closed, we look forward to working with the Julep management team in rapidly expanding our presence throughout Germany and Europe.”

“The Julep team couldn’t be more excited than to join forces with Libsyn and to learn from their long history of innovation in the podcast industry,” said Steffen Hopf, Julep CEO. “The European podcast market is still in its early stages, so this combination of our two companies comes at the perfect time to accelerate our growth and development.”

Hopf, who has served as Julep’s CEO since the company’s founding in 2019, will continue in his current position and will assume new responsibilities for Libsyn’s international efforts throughout Europe. The rest of Julep’s management team will also remain in place for at least the next three years.