Skyview Networks Adds Sales Staff

Skyview Networks has added six new sales positions and a mentorship program. Two slots have been filled with audio industry sales veterans, while the additional four slots, in the mentorship program, are filled with new, entry-level Network Sales Account Executives.

Leslie Sturm comes to Skyview Networks as the newest Vice President, Network Sales following an extensive background at the agency and advertising sales levels in New York City. Jeana Meade, a 12-year broadcast audio veteran, joins Skyview as the newest Network Audio Manager.

“Leslie and Jeana’s tremendous experience and stellar industry knowledge will be a driving force for sales on both coasts,” said Jeanne-Marie Condo, President of Network Partnerships and Chief Revenue Officer. “Each of them has hit the ground running, fitting in perfectly with our current culture while bringing their unique skills forward, and we are thrilled to have them on board to help lift our initiatives to new levels.”

The entry-level Network Account Executive program has welcomed four up-and-coming sales executives Matthew Hinkle, Sam McKarns, Kam Hood and Rob Niess. The four will be mentored by Skyview’s senior-level sales team.

“Our ultimate goal is to elevate our talented young professionals for tomorrow’s network future. These bright and energetic executives have displayed promising leadership through their work on new business and major accounts,” said Condo. “Collectively, we are proud to have built an avenue within Skyview to build brilliant futures in the network audio space.”