KNX Launches LA’s Morning News

Longtime KNX News anchor and podcaster Mike Simpson moves to mornings to host the show alongside co-host Vicky Moore and traffic reporter and news personality Jennifer York. The moves follow the retirement of morning news anchor Dick Helton after 24 years at KNX.

“Mike, Vicky, and Jen are the perfect team to build upon the legacy of integrity, credibility, and humanity in our great shared experience – the morning commute in LA.,” said Jeff Federman, Regional President, Audacy Southern California. “We’d also like to extend our gratitude to Dick, as his decades of service to our communities are unrivaled.”

“There’s something very special about waking up a region as large and dynamic as this one,” said Simpson. “It’s about getting people out the door and keeping them company on their commute with what they need to know. I’m beyond thrilled to start working with Vicky, Jen and the entire team. Here’s to multiple alarm clocks!”

Simpson joined KNX News in 2015. Before moving to mornings, he co-anchored the afternoon news and “KNX In Depth,” and created the podcast I’ve Got Questions with Mike Simpson.

Simpson joins Vicky Moore, an award-winning Southern California anchor and street reporter who has hosted mornings on KNX since 2004, and Jennifer York, who has been guiding KNX listeners through their commutes for more than a decade following a long stint as an airborne television traffic reporter in Los Angeles.