LaGreca Busts Open New Contract

Dave LaGreca, the lead host of “Busted Open”, a show covering the world of pro wrestling, has signed a new multi-year extension with SiriusXM. The Monday-Saturday show has been on SXM since 2009.

“I am very happy to cement my relationship with SiriusXM. The platform will continue to be the home for Busted Open and I appreciate every SiriusXM team member who has made the show a success,” said LaGreca. “As always and most importantly, I am able to live my dream because the Busted Open Nation is right there beside me. The Nation’s passion and energy are the lifeblood of this show and it’s been amazing to grow with you all.”

“Dave has built Busted Open into the best wrestling show in all of radio through talent, dedication and sheer force of personality,” said Steve Cohen, SVP Sports Programming and Podcasts. “Dave has been a valuable member of SiriusXM’s sports team since 2004, working as a producer before launching Busted Open. It has been wonderful to see him grow into a star on our airwaves, and we are thrilled to have Dave and Busted Open on SiriusXM for years to come.”