Bomani Extends ESPN Contract

ESPN podcast host and guest commentator Bomani Jones has signed a contract extension. Jones will continue to make regular guest appearances across ESPN Radio’s sports talk programming, and he will also continue to be a key contributor across the television studio lineup.

“Bomani is a leading voice in the audio space and has created a signature podcast with The Right Time that strongly resonates with fans and has only continued to grow,” said Mike Foss, VP Digital Production. “He is an impactful contributor across our lineup, and we are excited to have him continue with ESPN.”

“The Right Time with Bomani Jones” podcast has also returned to its regular schedule of three shows each week. Jones weighs in on sports, pop culture, social topics and more.

“I’m very happy to continue The Right Time with ESPN,” said Jones. “I remain indebted to everyone who has worked to build the podcast, particularly my producer Gabe Basayne.”