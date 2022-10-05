New VP National Operations At HMG

Brian Driver has been promoted to Vice President of National Operations for Houston based Hope Media Group. Since 2012, Driver has served WayFM as Operations Manager and Later General manager for WAYA in Charleston SC.

“Brian has demonstrated a willingness to go above and beyond to serve the listeners of his community. In the broader industry, he’s proven himself to be a solutions-oriented pro that has a heart for the mission,” said Jim Marshall Chief of Media Operations. “I’m thrilled to have his influence nationwide.”

“I am so excited to further my role with Hope Media Group! We have an incredible group of people that I am looking forward to working with in a more ongoing basis while we continue to change the lives of our listeners and share the word and love of Jesus with them,” said Driver.

Driver will continue his work with WAYA; and take on national responsibilities across Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky and Southwest Florida.