Celebrity Cringe-Worthy Stories

“Funny Cuz It’s True” is the debut podcast from comedian Elyse Myers. She welcomes celebrities and comedians to share their personal, hilarious and sometimes cringe-worthy stories and then she pairs them with her inner monologue.

“I had never been more excited or scared to conquer a new creative project like I was with Funny Cuz It’s True,” said Myers. “This podcast feels like an extended play of the stories I love sharing online, just even more beautiful and put together.”

“The magic that Elyse brings to her millions of viewers daily – that comforting mix of raw vulnerability and side-splitting humor – makes her an incredibly compelling podcast host,” said Stephanie Wittels Wachs, Chief Creative Officer, Lemonada. “You feel like you are going on the journey of the interview with her and really getting inside her head. The show will be like nothing you’ve heard before.”

The first two episodes of “Funny Cuz It’s True” are out now. Episode one features actor, director and filmmaker Paul Feig (Freaks and Geeks, Bridesmaids, The School for Good and Evil) on the story behind his first kiss. Episode two welcomes singer and actor Lance Bass to discuss his experience being in a boy band and his journey with IVF.