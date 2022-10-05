NAB Gets DC To Help Squash Booster Proposal

The NAB fight to make sure targeted local programming using FM boosters never happens made it to Capitol Hill this week. South Carolina Congressman Jeff Duncan led a letter with 12 other Members of the Energy and Commerce Committee to FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel over their concerns regarding the proposal before the FCC that would permit FM booster stations to selectively serve certain communities, which could exclude rural areas.

“The FM booster stations proposal before the FCC could have negative implications for many of our constituents in rural communities who rely on locally focused broadcast radio for news, emergency information, and entertainment. We urge the FCC to consider the implications the ZoneCasting proposal could have on rural communities and the risks it especially poses for people in areas with little access to broadband,” said Congressman Jeff Duncan. “As we have seen from Hurricane Ian, broadcast radio is essential for many rural communities that rely heavily on local radio, and the FCC’s proposal to selectively target certain geographic areas could inhibit these communities from receiving essential information and having access to broadcast radio.”

GeoBroadcast Solutions has asked The FCC to make a rule change that would permit – not require – broadcasters to geo-target programming and ads for up to five minutes every hour. The NAB has been fighting the idea hard. It’s also opposed by radio’s largest groups. Many small and minority broadcasters support the idea.