AdsWizz Adds SBS

Spanish Broadcasting Systems has signed a deal with AdsWizz which will now be the exclusive programmatic sales rep for SBS’s Hispanic audio inventory.

The new relationship allows SBS to leverage AdsWizz’s audio technology and regional media sales channels, including SXM Media, the combined advertising sales group of Sirius XM.

Marsha Fischer, VP of Strategic Partnerships at AdsWizz said of the announcement: “We are building important momentum in the audio advertising landscape through strategic relationships that help us connect advertisers with an ever-growing community of diverse listeners. SBS fit this bill perfectly – thanks to their enviable scope and incredible history serving engaging audio content to the U.S. Hispanic community since 1983. Now that we have exclusive access to their audio inventory, alongside a full stack migration, we will be able to deliver a truly holistic audio strategy that benefits not only SBS publishers and advertisers, but ultimately provides an incredible listening experience for audiences.”

Albert Rodriguez, President of SBS added: “AdsWizz is truly leading the charge on bridging the gap between publishers, ad tech, and sales channels. Today’s announcement demonstrates we are in very capable hands to accelerate our growth as a company looking to ramp up our efforts in the digital audio space. Although our roots are in radio broadcasting, we know the importance of adapting to evolving audience behaviors and having a relationship with AdsWizz means we will be at the forefront of that change and will help ensure we keep delivering the best experiences to our dedicated audiences.”