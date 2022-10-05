iHeart To The Rescue

iHeartRadio Raleigh will hold a hurricane relief donation drive to aid the victims of Hurricane Ian today from 6 a.m. – 8 p.m. at a Walmart Supercenter in Cary, NC. Hurricane Ian was a large, deadly and destructive Category 4 Atlantic hurricane that caused widespread damage across making it the deadliest storm since 1935.

iHeartRadio Raleigh stations will be on-site broadcasting live and promoting the event including G105, Raleigh’s #1 Hit Music Station, B93.9, Raleigh’s #1 For New Country and Your All Time Favorites, 95.3 The Beat, Raleigh’s #1 For Throwbacks, 100.7 WRDU, Raleigh’s Classic Rock, and 106.1 FM Talk, Real News. Real Talk. Listeners are encouraged to attend and donate much-needed supplies for those in Florida who have been affected by Hurricane Ian. Donations will fill a truck generously provided by Crossroads Ford of Apex before being delivered to God’s Pit Crew Inc., a non-profit crisis response team that will be making multiple supply deliveries to Florida. The most in-demand supplies needed include new washcloths, deodorant, AAA batteries and non-perishable food items.

“Our team has heard from many Triangle-area listeners who have a connection to Hurricane victims in Florida, whether it be friends or family,” said Trevor Morini, Vice President of Programming for iHeartMedia Raleigh. “The overwhelming desire to help those victims is what makes us proud to be part of this community.”