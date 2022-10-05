Triton Taps Monetization Tech

Triton is out with a new version of its advertising platform. The enhanced version of Tap adds better flow throughout the lifecycle of audio ad campaigns.

“Our unparalleled portfolio of audio advertising technology helps publishers manage and monetize content more efficiently,” said Benjamin Masse, Chief Product Officer, Triton Digital. “Tap provides a fluid experience throughout the audio ad campaign lifecycle to better deliver personalized ad creative that improves not only the listening experience, but an organization’s bottom line.”

The latest version of Tap helps audio publishers streamline audio campaign management. As an API-driven platform, publishers can choose to control everything via an API or the Tap UI, leveraging Tap’s enhanced capabilities in their preferred environment.

According to Triton-“Tap makes targeting easier, provides sophisticated inventory forecasting tools, and enables streamlined production, management, and delivery of ad creative.”