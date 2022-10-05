Country HoF Nomination Deadline

October 28 is the deadline to submit nominations for the 2023 Country Radio Hall of Fame. The Class of 2023 will be revealed at CRS 2023, March 13 -15, 2023 at the Omni Nashville Hotel.

“The Hall of Fame Committee is eager to review the latest nominees in order to select the Class of 2023 who represent Country Radio’s finest, “said Joel Raab, Chair Hall of Fame Committee.

Founded in 1974, The Country Radio Hall of Fame is dedicated to the recognition of those individuals who have made significant contributions to the radio industry over a 20-year period, 15 of which must be in the Country format.

You can submit Hall of Fame nominations Here.

CRS 2023 information can be found Here.