McBride Moving Beyond Mixes

Marcus McBride is stepping away from the world of syndicated radio mix shows. He is jumping into the computer programming world in Southern California.

McBride has more than two decades worth of broadcast experience, but after completing a “Coding Boot Camp” at UC Irvine he told the UCI Division of Continuing Education Blog, “A person in my position with 20 years of broadcasting experience is a dime a dozen these days. I can make a good living at it, but I’m competing in a saturated field.”

McBride is leaving JamTraxx’ RadioMixes division.