Dave Kim Joins WDET

Dave Kim is the new manager, digital content and strategy for WDET, Detroit. Most recently, he oversaw Michigan Humane’s digital marketing efforts.

“We are thrilled to have Dave join our growing team,” said Mary Zatina, GM. “He brings a unique mix of radio, nonprofit and marketing experience that very few people have in the Detroit market.”

“I can’t stress enough how excited I am to be joining a heritage brand like WDET, especially during this time of growth,” said Kim. “I’m dedicated to working with this incredible team to take WDET to new heights.”