Brit Pooch Podcast Raising Funds

“Paws To Talk” is helping raise funds during ‘Dogtober’. Insurance company MORE THAN has partnered with UK based charity Dogs for Good to launch the podcast, coinciding with the month-long fund-raising campaign.

TV presenter and journalist Lorraine Kelly hosts “Paws to Talk”. ‘Dogtober’ challenges Brits to walk 100km and shine a spotlight on the positive influence dogs have on their owners, and to raise money for Dogs for Good.

“I’ve absolutely loved hosting ‘Paws to Talk’ with MORE THAN and Dogs for Good and hearing incredibly powerful stories about how assistance dogs are helping to change the lives of the people they support,” said Kelly. “When winter closes in, my dog Angus gets me out of the house and chatting to people, even when I would sometimes rather stay home with a cup of tea! He needs his daily walks and plays a crucial role in inspiring my daily conversations – I hope by sharing these stories, we can encourage other dog owners and dog lovers to take time to chat and make new friends.”