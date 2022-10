Progressive managed to stay put at the top of the Media Monitors List. The top three remain the same as a week ago with all three adding significantly to their spot inventory.

Here are the top three: Progressive 59,846, Indeed 54,586 and ZipRecruiter 53,070.

NBC network streamer Peacock, jumped into the top five at number four with 36,851 and Swiffer cleaned up at 32,633.