Podcast Takes Off With Blue Angels

“Lead Balloon” podcast is laying claim as being the first to fly with the US Navy Blue Angels. Hosted by PR practitioner and former journalist Dusty Weis, looks at the PR and Marketing aspect of the precision flight team; and gets a chance to hitch a ride into ‘The Danger Zone’.

“The Blue Angels are not just the world’s most well-known group of elite performing aviators; they’re also an elite public relations and marketing operation,” said Weis. “After embedding with the Blue Angels public affairs team, I can safely say that there is no more intense and high-stakes strategic communications initiative in the world, and the rest of us in this field have lots to learn from them.”

Produced at Milwaukee-based podcast production studio Podcamp Media; the company makes the claim that Lead Balloon is “the first podcast to fly with the Blue Angels” based on a rigorous search of the internet, podcast platforms and YouTube, which did not turn up a single instance of a podcaster engaging in a Blue Angels ride-along and using the footage to produce a podcast episode.

The first segment of the two-part Blue Angels podcast feature on Lead Balloon will be released on Tuesday, October 4. The second segment will be released on Tuesday, November 1.

Here’s a Video Preview.