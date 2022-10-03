Stigall Extends Contract In Philly

Chris Stigall has signed a multi-year extension to remain with Philadelphia’s WNTP. Stigall has been the host of “Philadelphia’s Morning Answer with Chris Stigall” on Salem Media Group AM 990, The Answer for three years.

Stigall joined Salem in 2019 after hosting successful morning shows at Audacy’s WPHT/Philadelphia and Cumulus Media’s KCMO/Kansas City.

“It’s been the highlight of my career to call Philadelphia morning radio my professional home for 12 years now,” said Stigall. “It’s so gratifying to work with principled, faith-first broadcast partners in Salem Media Group who genuinely respect their audience, their clients, and their broadcasters.”

“Since the day Chris began with Philadelphia’s AM 990 The Answer, he has engaged Philadelphians in intelligent and relevant conversation that has served to entertain and stimulate much thought in the minds of our audience,” said Lorenzo Caldara, GM.

In addition to his morning show extension, the “Chris Stigall Show” podcast will join the Salem Podcast Network.