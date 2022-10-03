Emily Boldon Big Role For CMG

Emily Boldon has been named Director of Operations for Cox Media Group Atlanta and Director of AC/Hot AC Content for CMG. She has been recognized five times in Radio Ink Magazine as one of the “Most Influential Woman in Radio.”

“Nothing is more important than having top talent in the right role,” said Jaleigh Long, VP/MM. “We are thrilled to have Emily’s leadership, experience, and energy at CMG Atlanta. She is a pro and will make a great impact on our legendary music stations.”

“Cox Media Group has amazing brands in great markets with incredibly strong programmers leading their success. The Atlanta stations are the crown jewels for CMG. I am ready to take on this new role,” said Boldon. “Additionally, taking over as the Director of AC/Hot AC Content allows me to do what I love—mentor, coach and support local programming to grow ratings and revenue in exciting markets that are new to me, like Tampa, Miami, and San Antonio.”

Boldon will lead the B98.5 and 97.1 The River day-to-day operations, along with programming, promotions, and commercial production for CMG Atlanta. She will also direct initiatives of AC and Hot AC radio stations across Cox Media Group’s markets nationally.