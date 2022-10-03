KMJ Helps Raise Over $650K

NewsTalk 580/105.9 KMJ in Fresno helped raise $656,000 for the Central California Food Bank. The Cumulus station teamed up with local agriculture company Gar Bennett for the 2022 Feeding Families Fund Drive.

“I’m overwhelmed by the support of our community. We can always count on the generosity of our KMJ listeners! A special thanks to Karen and Greg Musson of Gar Bennett, Farm Credit and Amazon for their massive contributions and to our talented on-air team for their hard work on this important effort.”

Gar Bennett matched every donation with 50 cents on the dollar. Fellow sponsors Farm Credit and Amazon also pitched in with large donations at the day-long event held on Friday, September 23rd.

“We are honored and grateful for the overwhelming outpouring of support for the 2022 Feeding Families Fund Drive,” said Karen Musson, Managing Partner, Gar Bennett. “The generosity of Valley donors through this drive is truly amazing and gives hope to families, seniors and children struggling with food insecurity.”