A Kardashian True Crime Podcast

“Kim Kardashian’s The System: The Case of Kevin Keith”, is a True Crime original podcast narrated by Kim Kardashian. True crime podcast producer Lori Rothschild Ansaldi joins Kardashian for that examines the story of Kevin Keith, convicted of a triple-homicide nearly 30 years ago.

Over eight episodes the program features investigators talking about the complexities of the case and why Keith and his family have been working to prove he was wrongly accused and convicted.

The first two episodes are available to listen to now, exclusively on Spotify.