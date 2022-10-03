Radio Resources Product Expansion

Radio Resources has expanded its platform with more products and services for medium to small market radio broadcasters. The newly added products and services include additional programming options, a traffic system, sales training, and more.

“We continue to grow our platform to address the critical areas of owning and operating radio stations with top quality products and services that can not only improve overall station operations, but can deliver financial efficiencies, as well,” said Alex Quintero, Director of Products and Services. “With a more robust platform, we can better serve the specific needs of medium and small market broadcasters in our industry. Radio Resources makes the customer journey more streamlined, cuts costs, and saves time for owners, managers, and their teams, with the added benefit of increasing asset appreciation.”

The newest suite from Radio Resources allows broadcasters to choose products and services a la carte from an exclusive list of recognized and trusted providers.