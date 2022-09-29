Nashville Film Festival Podcast

The 53rd Nashville Film Festival has partnered with Storic Media to create a series of podcasts promoting their lineup of films. The “NashFest Podcast Series” will feature all nine films in the festival in the documentary features category.

“Creating unique and informative content is what our goal is for every series we produce,” said Kristin Verbitsky, President and Founder. “Partnering with a festival as creative and artistic as NashFilm gives us a way to draw film fans to the theater by letting them hear directly from the filmmakers themselves.”

Each podcast will be ten minutes or less and features a filmmaker giving film goers and festival VIPs a way to learn about each film before they enter the theater.

The festival is a week-long celebration of film, music and culture. It will take place September 29 – October 5, 2022 at Nashville’s premier arts venues.