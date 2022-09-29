Jacobs Media Tour At CES 2023

Jacobs Media is back with custom tours of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, January 5-8, 2023. The 90-minute custom, curated tours give guests a chance to talk directly with the major players in companies offering technology and knowledge that impact radio.

Fred and Paul Jacobs have connected with CES pros Lesley Rohrbaugh and Steve Koenig to lead the tours. The duo has intimate knowledge of what the challenge and opportunities are for radio broadcasters.

According to Jacobs Media – “We have currently locked in one tour on Thursday, January 5 and have an option for a second. Each tour has a maximum capacity of 15 attendees to guarantee a personalized, rewarding experience.”

More information and registration for the CES Tours can be found Here.