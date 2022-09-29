New iHeartLand Event

In the metaverse, “The Trap Nerds” is debuting in iHeartLand on Roblox, streaming for users on the main stage at State Farm Park. iHeartMedia and Charlamagne Tha God’s The Black Effect Podcast Network have teamed up for the event.

“The Trap Nerds” is a weekly podcast that covers all things nerd culture and beyond––comic books, Anime, gaming, science fiction, sports, and current events.

The event will run for 48 hours through October 1. This will be followed by an iHeartLand encore event in Fortnite beginning October 13 – October 19.