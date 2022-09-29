Cumulus Adds New Division

Cumulus Vice President of Programming Operations Greg Frey will head up the new division of Music Partnerships. He will lead a team which will develop music marketing partnerships for Cumulus’s more than 300 music stations, Westwood One network franchises, and related social/digital platforms.

“Greg will advance Cumulus’s music industry collaboration with his trademark credibility and tastemaker’s integrity,” said Brian Philips, Chief Content Officer. “Greg enjoys the longstanding respect of the industry and from all at Cumulus, and I’m confident we will see success with his leadership right out of the gate.”

We’ve spent the recent months laying the groundwork for this critical function so that we can best support collaboration between Cumulus and our esteemed music partners,” said Frey. “I’m eager to get out there and show the music world what more we can do together.”

Frey is a 12-year Cumulus veteran, he will serve as the company’s creative liaison with artists, labels, booking agencies, and promoters.