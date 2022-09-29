Jane Clauss Joins WLS

Chicago radio and television personality Jane Clauss has joined the 890 WLS-AM on-air team as Morning Show Contributor for ‘The Steve Cochran Show’. She was the longtime host of ‘Living Healthy Chicago’ on WGN-TV.

“I am delighted to welcome Jane Clauss on board as a contributor on The Steve Cochran Show. Jane is the consummate media professional whose brand has delighted generations of Chicagoans,” said Stephanie Tichenor, PD. “From her Loop days to her longtime contributions on Living Healthy Chicago, Jane has always been authentically ‘Chicago’.”

“I’m thrilled to call the Big 89 my new radio home. Being a part of the legendary WLS call letters and working alongside Steve Cochran every weekday morning is a true honor,” said Clauss.