Afros & Audio Podcast Festival

The “Afros & Podcast Festival” is set for October 22-23 in Philadelphia. This the first time in four years that the festival will be a two-day event.

Afros & Audio is a community of independent podcasters dedicated to curating accessible/inclusive events and spaces for and by Black Podcast Creatives & Audio Professionals. The in-person event will be based at the Warwick Rittenhouse Square Hotel in Philadelphia. The event will also be virtually available on the Whova Virtual Conferencing App.

More information and registration can be found Here.