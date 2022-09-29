Radio Milwaukee Gets City Honors On Anniversary

WYMS-FM 88.9 is celebrating its 15th anniversary as a non-commercial multimedia platform focused on eclectic Adult Alternative music.

That’s prompted Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson to proclaim October 1 as “Radio Milwaukee Day”.

The event takes place at the Radio Milwaukee performance space and rooftop overlooking the Milwaukee lakefront. The free public event will feature entertainment, live music, DJs and food and beverage trucks.

Signing on in 2007, “88Nine” broadcasts and streams a blend of musical styles, including at least one song by a Milwaukee artist each hour. The station is also home to HYFIN, an Urban Alternative offering on 88.9FM-HD2.