A Big, KOOL Wind Blows Through Phoenix

Audacy Corp. has rebranded KOOL-FM in Phoenix after 62 years.

The music is the same, but a “big” imaging shift has occurred.

The station is now calling itself “BIG 94.5,” and will continue its Classic Hits format focused on the 1980s, but with some 1990s and 1970s titles thrown in the mix.

The bigger news is likely a new weekday lineup, starting October 10. Lara Scott, known for her time at the former “Star 98.7” in Los Angeles and as a host of the “World Chart Show,” is in middays. Niko is on from 2-7pm; Kaden is taking 7pm-midnight.

The morning show plans are not being shared yet.

“Since KOOL’s first broadcast over half a century ago, the station has provided the Valley with the very best the classic hits format has to offer and we’re thrilled to usher in this next chapter with BIG 94.5,” said Dave Pugh, Senior Vice President and Market Manager for Audacy Corp. Phoenix. “BIG 94.5 will exceed the expectations of our current audience by bringing a more up-tempo delivery, and playing the “Big Hits” from the 70s, 80s and the 90s.”