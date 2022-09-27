Hubbard Promotes Goldstein

Steve Goldstein has been named President of Hobbard Radio’s 2060 Digital. Goldstein was most recently SVP of Sales Strategy and General Manager for 2060 Digital.

Goldstein said, “I am thrilled to focus my full attention on our already thriving 2060 Digital business,” commented Goldstein. “Our talented ops team lead by VP/Ops Andy Shepherd, as well as our sellers and Hubbard Radio’s market leaders are making a meaningful difference for our clients. I couldn’t do this without the continued support of Ginny Morris and Dave Bestler, both of whom are committed to innovating and growing 2060 Digital. As we lean into new innovations, I am excited about the increased value 2060 Digital will provide to brands and the overall company.”

Bestler commented, “Since 2019, Steve has done a great job leading our growing business at 2060 Digital as well as leading our overall sales strategy at Hubbard Radio. Given the explosive growth of our 2060 Digital business, promoting Steve to President of 2060 Digital and focusing his amazing talents exclusively here is both needed and exciting.”

Hubbard’s 2060 Digital launched in 2015. It operates in ten Hubbard owned and operated radio markets, as well as 2060 Digital’s Shift division in Cleveland, Columbus, Indianapolis, Detroit, and Nashville.