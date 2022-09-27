New Season Of DIA Connections

‘DIA Connections’ features overlooked or unfamiliar aspects of the Defense Intelligence Agency. Since its creation in 1961, DIA has been the Nation’s premier all-source military intelligence organization. DIA team members deploy globally, alongside warfighters and interagency partners, to defend America’s national security interests.

The latest episode is about DIA actions leading up to the collapse of South Vietnam in the Spring of 1975. The story is about the use of DIA assets during “Operation Babylift”, a mass evacuation humanitarian mission that ultimately saved thousands of lives.

‘DIA Connections’ can be found on most major podcast platforms.