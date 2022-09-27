NY Focused Political Podcast

‘A House Divided’ is a political podcast focused on New York State and Long Island leaders. The programs are presented by Millennial Strategies, a government relations and lobbying firm based on Long Island.

The first seven episodes are available now featuring guests from all ends of the political spectrum. Upcoming episodes will focus on the upcoming 2022 elections, pending legislation in New York State, and current events.

‘A House Divided’ can be found on major pod platforms. The program can be heard live Tuesday evenings on LI News Radio: linewsradio.com/audio.