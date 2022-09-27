New PD/ND For WBAL

Jeff Wade has been promoted to Director of Programming/News Director for WBAL NewsRadio and 1090/FM 101.5, Baltimore. Wade is replacing long-time WBAL-AM Programmer, Scott Masteller, who is transitioning to a part time role with the station.

“With Scott transitioning to the next phase of his career at WBAL NewsRadio and Jeff having already tackled a similar opportunity earlier in his career, I am wildly confident that our listeners will continue to enjoy the best in local news, talk and sports on WBAL NewsRadio,” said Dan Joerres, President/General Manager.

“It’s the honor of a lifetime to be given the opportunity to lead this outstanding team of broadcasters and build on the foundation Scott has laid,” said Wade. “I’m excited to get to work and continue to make WBAL NewsRadio Baltimore’s go-to destination for insightful information and smart, thoughtful commentary.”