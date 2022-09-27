An Electronic Media Handling Platform

vCreative has connected its production workflow management platform to WideOrbit’s radio and television inventory and revenue management platform. The integrations deliver full-circle automation for order-to-air processes for creative assets.

“Connecting to WideOrbit’s Electronic Material Instructions module puts the finishing touches on a series of projects that we have developed with WideOrbit to benefit our mutual clients. Its completion comes at a critical time and is a must-have feature for broadcasters looking to expand team efficiency and boost productivity,” said Susie Hedrick, CEO of vCreative. “The impact is hundreds of hours per year returned to every user, and it introduces the first ever collaboration integrating commercial copy from the initial creative request all the way through to on-air execution.”

“WideOrbit’s Electronic Material Instructions module is designed to help our broadcast radio and TV customers improve efficiency and reduce costly errors,” said Will Offeman, WideOrbit Chief Product Officer. “It is a significant step forward in automation for what was previously a highly manual process. We’re excited to add this new integration with vCreative.”