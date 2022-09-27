Jason Lewis Writing And Radio

Former Minnesota Congressman Jason Lewis, former fill-in for the late Rush Limbaugh, is back on the air these days. He has been guest hosting in the Twin Cities, Charlotte and Sacramento. He’s also talking about his new book, “Party Animal, The Truth About President Trump, Power Politics & the Partisan Press”.

The book looks at politics in the public arena during the Trump presidency, from his time in Washington to campaigning with former President in a riot-torn Minnesota as the Senate nominee in 2020. But it also includes plenty on his former broadcasting work, including a tribute to the late radio icon.

“It is hard to overstate the impact that Limbaugh had,” Lewis writes. “He saved the AM band (and an all but forgotten daypart) by creating an entire industry in his likeness. As both a pundit and a broadcaster, Rush had the unmatched ability to keep listeners engaged while making a point. I had the honor of sitting behind the ‘golden EIB’ mic several times, and I can tell you it’s no small feat to do what he did day in and day out and on that scale.”