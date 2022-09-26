Gow Launches Paul Gallant Show in Houston

Gow Media today has added The Paul Gallant Show to its weekday lineup from 10A-2P on ESPN 97.5 & 92.5 FM. Gallant is no stranger to Houston radio, having worked several years at a crosstown rival, while hosting Gallant at Night. He also spent two years in Seattle radio before heading back to Houston and joining Gow Media in February this year.

“We’re excited to have Paul host his own show”, said Todd Farquharson, General Manager of ESPN 97.5 & 92.5. “He’s super creative, energetic, and likeable. He’ll get the audience involved and have fun.”

Gallant commented, “You know what I’ve always loved about sports talk radio? That it’s interactive. Whether through a phone call, text message, tweet or on Twitch, it’s the best place for sports fans to come together and celebrate…or vent. And that’s what The Paul Gallant Show is going to be…Houston’s platform to talk about its teams. THE most interactive sports talk show in Houston.”