Smith Returns to Max Media Hampton Roads

Max Media has announced the return of Mike “Moose” Smith as Operations Manager for the Hampton Roads cluster. In 2018 Smith was VP/GM of the Hampton Roads Carolina cluster.

Smith has over 20 years of experience with Max Media including stops in the company’s North Carolina, Virginia, Arkansas, and Illinois clusters.

“Mike has been a friend and colleague to me for over 15 years, and we are extremely excited to welcome him back to Virginia Beach.”, said Keith Barton President and Market Manager for Max Media Hampton Roads.

Moose said, “I am stoked to be rejoining the Max Media family in Norfolk. These radio stations are legendary. I am honored to be asked to join this team and I can’t wait to get started.”

Max Media’s Norfolk-Virginia Beach properties include Country WGH-FM (97.3 The Eagle), AC WTWV (92.9 The Wave), Urban Adult Hits WVBW (100.5 The Vibe), WVSP (ESPN Radio 94.1) and WGH-AM (Money Talk 1310).