WWJ Detroit Overnight Anchor Killed

The Audacy station is reporting that Jim Mathews was killed in an attempted murder suicide at Mathews’ home. Police are calling it a “domestic situation.” Matthews’ was killed and his 35-year-old girlfriend and their two children were injured.

The suspect is also being treated as a local hospital.

According to Director of Public Safety Brian Bassett, a 911 call came in at around noon on Friday reporting that a 35-year-old woman had escaped from the home, along with her 5-year-old daughter. The woman was suffering from multiple stab wounds and the girl was also injured.

When police arrived and entered the home they found Matthews dead and the woman’s 10-year-old son tied up in the closet suffering from blunt force trauma. He was rushed to a hospital where he remains in critical condition.

In the basement of the home police found the 54-year old suspect. He has not been named yet. The WWJ report says the man was suffering from self-inflicted wounds, as well as a drug overdose.

Bassett said the suspect was known to the victims and had been welcomed into the home earlier in the morning. Police are still investigating the details of the suspect’s relationship to the family.