Missouri President Retiring

After 45 years in broadcasting, and 10 years as Missouri Broadcaster Association President, Mark Gordon informed the MBA Board of Directors that he will be retiring on June 30, 2023.

Under his leadership the MBA has added a number of member services and overseen legislative victories, including a major lawsuit against the state of Missouri, that brought direct advertising revenue to broadcasters.

Recently, the MBA negotiated protection for radio stations ability to video stream away games for high school sports. The Radio Talent Institute was launched by the MBA in Missouri, one of only nine in the country. Guiding the Association through the uncertainty of the pandemic, Gordon is happy to be leaving the organization in strong financial shape.

In making the announcement, Gordon said, “I am very proud of our accomplishments over the past 10 years, it is now time to hand off to a new generation of leadership. None of this is done by one person. We have an amazing staff, a great Board of Directors, Committee Chairs, great legal counsel, great lobbyists and an engaged membership. I look forward to helping the Board any way I can, to find the next leader of the Missouri Broadcasters Association.”

During his time at the MBA, Gordon also served on the executive committee of the National Alliance of State Broadcasters Associations, serving as President in 2020. Before joining the MBA, Gordon was Vice President/General Manager of KOZL-TV and KOLR-TV in Springfield.