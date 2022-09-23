Cumulus Signs Deal With YAP

Cumulus Media has signed a podcast partnership with YAP Media to monetize, market, and distribute all of their shows. Joining the Cumulus Podcast Network is YAP Media’s flagship podcast, Young and Profiting, hosted by YAP Media founder and CEO Hala Taha.

Taha’s podcast helps listeners improve their careers, think like an entrepreneur, enhance productivity, gain influence, create side hustles, and generate success. Young and Profiting, a #1 Entrepreneurship podcast on Apple and a #1 Trending Education podcast on Chartable, drops every Monday and Friday, as well as alternating Wednesdays.

Additional YAP Media podcasts joining the Cumulus Podcast Network include Creating Confidence with Heather Monahan, True Underdog with Jayson Waller, A Feminine Impression with Dr. Michelle Daf, The Murdaugh Family Murders with Matt Harris and Seton Tucker, Chapter a Day Audio Bible read by Pastor John Stange, and The Greatness Machine with Darius Mirshahzadeh.