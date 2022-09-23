Valderrama Now My Cultura Shareholder

Actor, producer, entrepreneur and activist Wilmer Valderrama has expanded his role with My Cultura Podcast Network to become a shareholder. He will help to curate the network’s slate of Latinx-focused podcasts and has committed to five new shows that will be executive produced by and/or star him.

“Representation shapes not just how others see us, but also how we see ourselves. It is imperative that every facet of our media includes narratives that uplift Latino and Hispanic voices,” said Valderrama. “At WV Entertainment it is our mission to not just choose purposeful projects that accurately represent the stories of the Latinx community, but to also make sure these stories are accessible to everyone. We are so grateful to our partners at iHeartMedia for seeing the value in this.”

“We are excited to have Wilmer on board in an even larger, expanded capacity as a shareholder in iHeart’s My Cultura Podcast Network,” said Conal Byrne, CEO iHeartMedia’s Digital Audio Group. “His energy, experience and creativity will set this network up for even further success in year two and beyond.”

Valderrama began his relationship with My Cultura in Summer 2021 when he launched his podcast ‘Essential Voices with Wilmer Valderrama’.