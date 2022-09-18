Clough Retires After 25 Years

Bonneville Denver announced on Friday that after 25 years with the station, Sandy Clough is retiring from full-time hosting duties at 104.3 The Fan (KKFN-FM). In his time with the station, Clough served in a variety of roles, working in every daypart and hosting postgame shows.

“I’ve had a tremendous experience over the past 25 years sharing my opinions and interacting with our wonderful listeners at The Fan,” Clough said. “Being able to share in the joy of Denver’s wins while consoling the city’s heartbreak of losses was a privilege and responsibility I was honored to have. I’m very grateful and appreciative for all of the amazing colleagues I’ve had the opportunity to call teammates, and most of all I’m extremely thankful to The Fan audience who took the time to listen in and interact during our shows.”