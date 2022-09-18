Is Larry Elder Going to Run For President

The Des Moines Register reports that Elder is ‘kicking the tires’ after a visit to Iowa where Elder tells the paper that at his earlier visit to the Iowa State Fair residents recognized him from his radio show and were pushing him to run. READ IT.
In our opinion, Elder has shown a disdain for minorities and the poor, which is ironic. Also, when what we believe are his far right politics become known, the mainstream electorate will soundly reject him. Some people including Elder probably think that just because they’ve been on the radio, the world loves them. Wrong. Plus Elder was on Salem, whose ratings are insignificant in most markets/Salem makes a lot of their money on Christian/Jesus radio infomercials…irrelevant to mainstream radio listeners.