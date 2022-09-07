Musgrave Joins Coleman

Media research firm Coleman Insights has hired Scott Musgrave to oversee the sales efforts at Coleman, as well as its sister company Integr8 Research. Musgrave will focus on new business development.

“Scott and I have long discussed working together, so I am thrilled to add him to the leadership team,” said Coleman Insights President Warren Kurtzman. “We have known each other for more than 30 years and I’ve always known him to be extremely customer-focused and look forward to him providing solutions that help solve some of our client’s biggest challenges.” Musgrave adds, “I have been an admirer of Coleman Insights’ work for too many years to count. I couldn’t be more excited to get started helping clients build and strengthen their brands.”

Before managing sales of BDSradio for Luminate for the past five years, Musgrave spent 17 years at Nielsen Audio, including nine years as VP Sales/SVP General Manager of its radio station business. He’s also worked at Media Monitors, Marketron, Quu Interactive, MediaDash.com, TuneGenie, Triton Digital, and Amplifi Media.